The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHW stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,522. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.37. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $211.51 and a 12 month high of $293.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

