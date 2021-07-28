The New Home (NWHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $99.16 million during the quarter.

NYSE NWHM opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01. The New Home has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

