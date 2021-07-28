The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 5,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,690,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Honest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. Equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

