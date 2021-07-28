The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 537,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

