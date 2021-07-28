The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€2.10” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.10 ($2.47) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.68 ($3.16).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.45 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.31. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

