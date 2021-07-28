The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $374.84 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

