The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €775.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €701.18 ($824.92).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €669.60 ($787.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €659.99. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.