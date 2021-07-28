The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.48. 471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.75 and a fifty-two week high of $333.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

