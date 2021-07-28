The Chefs’ Warehouse Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,103 call options on the company. This is an increase of 921% compared to the typical volume of 108 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,780. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $9,774,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $9,477,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 209,761 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

