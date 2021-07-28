The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Up 15.3%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $30.66. Approximately 5,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 383,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $9,774,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $9,477,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298,586 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 209,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

