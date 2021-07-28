The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.