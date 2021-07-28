TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$154.50 Price Target at CIBC

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by CIBC to C$154.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$119.91.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at C$140.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.13 billion and a PE ratio of 35.98. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$53.08 and a 52-week high of C$145.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total value of C$1,718,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$477,158,896.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.