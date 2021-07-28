Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Increased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 167,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.9% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.49. 36,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,760. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.