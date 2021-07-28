TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $397.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

