Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.550 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.29-1.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $123.46. 2,380,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,843. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.76. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

