Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.97 million.Teradyne also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.550 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.47.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,843. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

