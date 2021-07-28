Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TVE)

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

TVE stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.