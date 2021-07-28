Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25 billion-$19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.61 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.730-$1.060 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.84 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

NYSE:THC opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

