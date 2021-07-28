Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Sell”

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has $60.18 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCEHY. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.52.

Get Tencent alerts:

TCEHY stock opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43. Tencent has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.18%.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.