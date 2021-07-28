Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TME. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 35,165,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,257,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $159,679,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,130,000 after buying an additional 7,247,098 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $138,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,989,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.