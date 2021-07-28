Tenable’s (TENB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $100,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tenable by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

