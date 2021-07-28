Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $528 million-$531 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.68 million.Tenable also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.25-0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 82,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,052. Tenable has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -168.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

