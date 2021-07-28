TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TIXT opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

