TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s (NYSE:TIXT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 2nd

TELUS International (Cda)’s (NYSE:TIXT) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 2nd. TELUS International (Cda) had issued 37,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of TELUS International (Cda)’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIXT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.56.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $11,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

