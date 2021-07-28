Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

TELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.02.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 69.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

