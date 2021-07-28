Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.00.

TDY stock opened at $441.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.59. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $298.78 and a 12-month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

