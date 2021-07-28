Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $260.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $266.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

NYSE TDOC opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

