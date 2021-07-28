TEGNA Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TEGNA in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

