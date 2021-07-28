Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $4,719,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.44. 7,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,544. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $392,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

