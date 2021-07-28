Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,744 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

