Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,084 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Shares of HST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 32,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,293. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

