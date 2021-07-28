Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,344. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

