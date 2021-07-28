Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,609 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $45,972,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5,527.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GOLD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 90,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,570,943. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.03.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

