Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.48. The company had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

