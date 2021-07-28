Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,789 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. 26,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.