Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 112,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,609. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

