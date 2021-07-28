Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,500 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $26,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in PulteGroup by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 515,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,759 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 472,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $53.83. 7,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

