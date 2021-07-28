Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 20,028 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $686,317,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.44. 2,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

