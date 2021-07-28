Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 16,385 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,914 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $3,575,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $17,206,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.34. 12,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,455. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.