Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 81.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,365 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total transaction of $1,204,434.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,916 shares of company stock worth $76,976,840. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $362.00. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 267.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

