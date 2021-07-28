Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 15,910 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $229.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $231.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

