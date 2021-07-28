TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Up 396.6% in July

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 396.6% from the June 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCLHF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded shares of TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TCLHF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. TCL Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

