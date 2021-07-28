Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, an increase of 842.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Tauriga Sciences stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Tauriga Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.96.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

