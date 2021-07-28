Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, an increase of 842.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Tauriga Sciences stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Tauriga Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.96.
About Tauriga Sciences
