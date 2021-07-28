Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.65.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 2.56. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,720,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

