Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TARO) recently:

7/27/2021 – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2021 – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. "

6/2/2021 – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

