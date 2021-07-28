Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.80

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 121.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 677048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.58).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.47. The company has a market capitalization of £623.06 million and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

