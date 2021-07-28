Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 66.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

TRGP stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

