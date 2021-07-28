T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $203.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

