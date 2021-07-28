Syscoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.66 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $85.61 million and $2.66 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00343801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,293,146 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

