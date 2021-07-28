Symrise (ETR:SY1) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.00

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €123.00 ($144.71) and last traded at €121.55 ($143.00), with a volume of 112977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €122.85 ($144.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion and a PE ratio of 54.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €115.08.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

